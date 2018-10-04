Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in opener
Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots along with a hit and a minor penalty in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Lehkonen opened the scoring on a wraparound, as the 23-year-old forward picked up where he left off last season, when he scored seven times in the final 15 games. With Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk gone, Lehkonen is expected to pick up the scoring slack. His 7.3 shooting percentage last season was disappointing, but Lehkonen was near the top of the team in individual scoring chances and high-danger opportunities. He may start burying more chances as he grows more confidence offensively.
