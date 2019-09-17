Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in preseason opener
Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 preseason win over the Devils.
Lehkonen opened the scoring when he tipped in a Shea Weber blast. The 24-year-old Finn skated on a line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, a potentially productive combination that could lead to a breakout season for Lehkonen.
