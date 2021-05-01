Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and had five hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Lehkonen scored for just the fifth time this season. Injuries to Tomas Tatar (lower body), Paul Byron (lower body) and Jonathan Drouin (illness) leave Montreal thin at forward, so Lehkonen now skates on the third line.
