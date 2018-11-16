Lehkonen's second goal of the year wound up being the game-winner in a 3-2 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Lehkonen beat Calgary netminder Mike Smith with a wrist shot that most would say Smith should have saved. Meanwhile, Lehkonen had a goal rescinded earlier in the month and awarded to another Hab. As a result, his goal versus Calgary was his first since Montreal's home opener back in October.