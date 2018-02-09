Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores shortie in loss
Lehkonen scored a goal on the penalty kill and had three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Lehkonen forced a turnover in the neutral zone and whistled one past Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott on a breakaway to score his third goal in the last two games. He got the monkey off his back Sunday when he scored twice against Ottawa, snapping a 24-game goalless streak, and sometimes that's all it takes for a player to ignite the scoring touch. The 22-year-old deposited 18 goals during his rookie 2016 season, so we know the Finn can score.
