Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice in blowout win
Lehknonen recorded two goals on five shots while logging 15:57 of ice time (2:26 on the power play) during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.
The 22-year-old Finn went 11 games and 31 shots without scoring a goal, so it was encouraging to see him bulge the twine twice and snap his drought Monday. Lehknonen is talented and currently being deployed in a go-to offensive role, so he's in a ripe position to move the fantasy needle. In deeper settings, there is definitely enough potential to look Lehknonen's way.
