Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice Monday
Lehkonen potted two goals in Monday's 5-1 preseason win over Toronto.
Lehkonen will be a go-to scoring option this season for Montreal. This effort suggests the 23-year-old sniper is primed to bounce back from a sophomore slump that saw him pot just 12 goals last season after depositing 18 as a rookie.
