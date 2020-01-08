Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores while man down
Lehkonen scored a short-handed goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Detroit. He added two hits and one blocked shot in 19:27 of ice time.
Lehkonen anticipated well and deflected a pass that turned into a short-handed, breakaway goal. It was his first shortie of the season and third of his career. Lehkonen's been a disappointment as a goal scorer since he flashed as a rookie, but he showed a goal-scorer's finish on Tuesday's goal and has an 11.4 shooting percentage in 2019-20.
