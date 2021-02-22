Lehkonen was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Senators.
Corey Perry replaced Lehkonen on the active roster and the fourth line. Montreal head coach Claude Julien has been working a juggling act on the fourth line with Lehkonen, Perry and Paul Byron sharing two roster spots.
