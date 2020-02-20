Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scratched Thursday
Lehkonen will serve as a scratch for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Lehkonen participated in morning skate and pregame warmups, so there's nothing to suggest an issue is at play Thursday. Consider him a healthy scratch for the contest barring news to the contrary.
