Lehkonen filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Lehkonen set carer highs in assists (20), points (31) and shots (176) last season, and seemingly would like more than the qualifying offer from the Habs states. The 23-year-old could see a top-six role in 2019-20, so it's likely that a deal will be figured out before the arbitration hearings.

More News
Our Latest Stories