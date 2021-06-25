Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.
Lehkonen scored just 1:39 into overtime on a slick backhand pass from Phillip Danault. Prior to Thursday, Lehkonen had been stuck in a five-game point drought despite logging top-line minutes. The Finn has produced three goals, one helper, 25 shots on net and 41 hits through 12 playoff contests.
