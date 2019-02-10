Lehkonen failed to score for an 18th consecutive game in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lehkonen surpassed an earlier stretch of futility when he went 17 games without a goal between Oct. 6 and Nov. 13. There was a sense that the Finn was snakebitten in 2017-18, when he created a significant number of scoring chances relative to his teammates, but was unable to finish. This season, Lehkonen ranks fourth in scoring chances (99) and fifth in high-danger scoring chances (41), per Natural Stat Trick, and is still not burying those opportunities. At some point, it may not be about bad luck and more about the 23-year-old's finishing ability.