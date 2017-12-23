Lehkonen had two shots on net, one blocked shot and assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Lehkonen threaded a pass from behind the net to set up Brendan Gallagher's team-leading 14th goal -- his first in seven games. The 22-year-old Lehkonen returned to the lineup after missing 15 games due to a lower-body injury. His return gives Montreal a source of secondary scoring and help with zone entries while being capable in the corners.