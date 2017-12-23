Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Sets up goal in return Friday
Lehkonen had two shots on net, one blocked shot and assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Lehkonen threaded a pass from behind the net to set up Brendan Gallagher's team-leading 14th goal -- his first in seven games. The 22-year-old Lehkonen returned to the lineup after missing 15 games due to a lower-body injury. His return gives Montreal a source of secondary scoring and help with zone entries while being capable in the corners.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: On ice for warmups, returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Still on IR•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Nearing return•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Returns to practice•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Coach offers tentative return timetable•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Return remains uncertain•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...