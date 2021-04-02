Lehkonen had an assist, two hits, one blocked shot and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Lehkonen's forecheck while a man down led to Jake Evans feeding Paul Byron for the game-winning goal early in the second period. It was the third point in the last two games for the forward, who recently had a string of seven healthy scratches in eight games. Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reported on rumors that teams are interested in acquiring Lehkonen. The Canadiens are up against the salary cap and could create room for an addition of their own by shedding Lehkonen's salary.