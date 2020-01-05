Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Seven points in last eight games
Lehkonen scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Two-goal outings are pretty rare for Lehkonen, who has just one other this season. He has just nine goals and 20 points in 42 games this season, but seven of the points have come in the last eight games. Opportunity has knocked for Lehkonen because of injuries to so many Hab forwards. Take advantage, at least short term.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Enjoys two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Picks up 10th helper•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Helps on two goals•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps pointless streak•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Completes Finnish hat trick•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Monstrous performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.