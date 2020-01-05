Lehkonen scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Two-goal outings are pretty rare for Lehkonen, who has just one other this season. He has just nine goals and 20 points in 42 games this season, but seven of the points have come in the last eight games. Opportunity has knocked for Lehkonen because of injuries to so many Hab forwards. Take advantage, at least short term.