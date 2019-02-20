Lehkonen skated on the fourth line in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus. He had three shots and three hits over 13:18 of ice time.

Lehkonen was part of coach Claude Julien's line-juggling to accommodate the return of Paul Byron (forearm). The 23-year-old forward has not scored since Dec. 28 (22 games), so moving him to the fourth line was an easy decision for the coach. Lehkonen will remain part of Montreal's penalty-kill unit, and Julien sees the value in his reliable game (plus-9). "I'm sure he's frustrated about it. But at the same time, he is a good penalty-killer, he does work hard, he's very reliable five-on-five. It's not from lack of trying, it's from lack of producing and we'd like for him to produce," the coach told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "So certainly we could use some of that touch from him. At the same time, it's not like he's bringing nothing to the table."