Lehkonen scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Lehkonen snapped a 13-game goal drought with the power-play snipe. He has taken a step back this season offensively, but the gifts are still there. We just don't know which season -- last one or this -- is the real Lehkonen, or if it's actually somewhere in between. Avoid him right now.