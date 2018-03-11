Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps 13-game goal drought
Lehkonen scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Lehkonen snapped a 13-game goal drought with the power-play snipe. He has taken a step back this season offensively, but the gifts are still there. We just don't know which season -- last one or this -- is the real Lehkonen, or if it's actually somewhere in between. Avoid him right now.
