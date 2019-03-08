Lehkonen scored his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Lehkonen had gone without a point in 15 straight entering the night before being the first to crack Sharks goalie Martin Jones. Lehkonen has 25 points in 68 games this season, just three shy of his career-high 28 from his rookie year. The Finnish winger gets only trace amounts of power-play time, and cannot be trusted as a point producer while skating on the fourth line.