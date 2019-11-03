Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Snaps point, goal drought
Lehkonen scored the lone goal for Montreal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Lehkonen provided the lone bright spot in the finale of a three-game road trip during which the Canadiens played three contests in four days. It was his first goal and first point of any kind in eight games. The fourth-year forward had opened the season on the second line and had four points in the first five games, but he was demoted to the third line amid is point drought.
