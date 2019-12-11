Lehkonen had an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Lehkonen snapped a five-game run without a point when he had the primary assist on Montreal's third goal of the second period. He's was promoted to the second line following injuries to Paul Byron (knee) and Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and initially provided a scoring lift. The 24-year-old forward had five points in five games during the final days of November, but Lehkonen has never shown the ability to be a consistent source of secondary scoring.