Lehkonen skated on the top line to start Saturday's game before being dropped to the third line in a 4-1 loss to Florida. He had one shot and was minus-1 over 16:50 of ice time.

The Canadiens played without their leading scorer, Tomas Tatar (upper body), for a second straight game so an already offensively challenged team is less potent these days. Lehkonen got the first call to replace Tatar on the top line Saturday, but head coach Claude Julien eventually switched him out for Paul Byron and dropped Lehkonen to the third line. Lehkonen has just four points (two goals, two assists) and a 4.3 shooting percentage over the last 24 games.