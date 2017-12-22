Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Still on IR
Lehkonen (lower body) has not been cleared by the medical staff ahead of Friday's game against the Flames and remains on injured reserve.
Lehkonen's return date is drawing closer, but it remains to be seen when exactly it will occur. The Canadiens will need to activate him off injured reserve before he can play, at which point his status should be updated again.
