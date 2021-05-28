Lehkonen (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Saturday's Game 6 against the Maple Leafs, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Lehkonen will need the Canadiens to prevail in Game 6 in order to have a shot at returning this season for a series-defining Game 7 on Monday. The 25-year-old winger went scoreless through the first three games of the series before going down with an undisclosed injury.