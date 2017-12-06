Lehkonen (lower body) skated Wednesday prior to the team's practice.

Returning to the ice for some solo work with the Habs' medical staff is just the first step in Lehkonen's recovery process, but is still an encouraging sign. The winger has already been sidelined for 11 games due to his lower-body injury and remains without a set timeline to get back into the lineup. When the 22-year-old is given the green light, he will no doubt be eager to end the six-game pointless streak that bogged him down in prior to getting hurt.