Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Tallies helper in loss
Lehkonen managed an assist Thursday in a 4-3 loss in Buffalo.
Thursday night's tally gives Lehkonen three assists in his last four games. The Finnish forward has only one goal on the season but should break out of his scoring slump with continued opportunities on the power play.
