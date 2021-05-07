Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lehkonen hasn't put up much consistent offense with only three goals in his last 10 outings. The Finn is up to 10 points, 73 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-3 rating in 44 contests. He's in a bottom-six role with little chance of moving up the lineup.