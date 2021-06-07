Lehkonen scored a goal on a team-high seven shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Lehkonen put the Canadiens ahead 2-0 with his tally at 9:24 of the second period. The Finn has points in each of the last two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury, which accounts for all of his playoff offense. He's added nine shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating in five games. The 25-year-old has filled in for Jake Evans (concussion) on the top line -- that assignment has given him a bit of a scoring boost, albeit in a limited sample size.