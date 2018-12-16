Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Two helpers Saturday
Lehkonen assisted on two third-period goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
The renascent Lehkonen has eight points (four goals, four assists) over the last nine games while sporting a plus-7 during that run. The Finn missed out on a third assist Saturday when officials ruled he embellished an Ottawa hooking penalty prior to a Phillip Danault goal that was waived off.
