Lehkonen assisted on two third-period goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

The renascent Lehkonen has eight points (four goals, four assists) over the last nine games while sporting a plus-7 during that run. The Finn missed out on a third assist Saturday when officials ruled he embellished an Ottawa hooking penalty prior to a Phillip Danault goal that was waived off.

More News
Our Latest Stories