Lehkonen will not suit up for Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.

Lehkonen may have sustained the injury during Saturday's win over Buffalo or during a practice since then, but either way, the Finnish winger will miss his first game action of the season as a result. Alex Galchenyuk could be in line for more work with the top-six forward group with Lehkonen sidelined for the time being.