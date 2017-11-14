Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Won't play Tuesday
Lehkonen will not suit up for Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury.
Lehkonen may have sustained the injury during Saturday's win over Buffalo or during a practice since then, but either way, the Finnish winger will miss his first game action of the season as a result. Alex Galchenyuk could be in line for more work with the top-six forward group with Lehkonen sidelined for the time being.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Registers first point•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: On top power-play unit•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Moves to top line•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Two-point night in OT loss•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores first career playoff goal in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...