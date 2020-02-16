Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Active in loss
Chiarot had an assist, five shots on goal, one hit, four blocked shots and a minor penalty in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
It was a busy night for Chiarot who had a team-high 25:07 of ice time. Canadiens head coach Claude Julien put the pairings in a blender after the blue-line corps had a few rough moments during a three-game losing streak leading up to Saturday's loss. The assist was the first point in seven games for Chiarot, who has 18 points in 59 games, two points shy of the career-high 20 he had for the Jets last season.
