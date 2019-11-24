Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Another two-pointer with Weber
Chiarot had two assists, a shot on goal, two hits and a minor penalty in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
As has been head coach Claude Julien's inclination, he moved Chiarot up from the second defensive pairing to the top pair alongside Shea Weber. Chiarot's recorded two points in each of the three games that he's been paired with Weber. The 28-year-old blueliner has 10 points through 23 games, threatening his previous career high of 20 points in 78 games last season with the Jets.
