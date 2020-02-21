Chiarot scored two goals on four shots while dishing out four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Washington.

Chiarot also blocked three shots as he filled the stat sheet in Thursday's victory. The 28-year-old blueliner tallied his first goal to take the lead just 30 seconds into the third period before sniping home the overtime-winning goal, giving him his second multi-goal outing of the season. Chiarot also matched the career high of 20 points that he set last season.