Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Buries two goals
Chiarot scored two goals on four shots while dishing out four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Washington.
Chiarot also blocked three shots as he filled the stat sheet in Thursday's victory. The 28-year-old blueliner tallied his first goal to take the lead just 30 seconds into the third period before sniping home the overtime-winning goal, giving him his second multi-goal outing of the season. Chiarot also matched the career high of 20 points that he set last season.
