Chiarot registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Chiarot helped out on a Corey Perry tally in the third period. While both of Chiarot's postseason points have come in the Stanley Cup Finals, he's also often been on the ice when the Lightning score. Through 20 playoff contests, the Canadian defenseman has a minus-5 rating, 70 hits, 43 blocked shots and 30 shots on net as a defensive presence in the top four.