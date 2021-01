Chiarot scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Chiarot didn't initially receive credit for the Canadiens' seventh tally, but that was changed after the game was over. It's his first goal and point of the year to go with 14 hits, eight blocked shots and 11 PIM through five contests. A top-pairing blueliner, Chiarot's primary contributions mostly come from non-scoring metrics.