Chiarot had one shot on net, three blocked shots and a season-high nine hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

The Canadiens came out jumping and bumping Wednesday, delivering a message mostly to Edmonton's Alex Chaisson, who brushed goalie Carey Price in Monday's match between the two teams that landed Price in the concussion protocol for at least a week. Chiarot, who missed 15 games with a hand injury, has 60 hits over 29 games.