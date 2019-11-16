Chiarot managed two assists, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Chiarot had the primary helper on Shea Weber's second-period blast, and later relayed a pass from his defense partner to Tomas Tatar for the empty-net goal. Chiarot has seven points, 43 hits and 36 shots on goal through 19 appearances this season. He's mostly a defensive player, so his contributions on the scoresheet will be scattered, although he has produced five points in his last five games.