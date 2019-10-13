Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Dropped to third pair
Chiarot had an assist, two shots and two hits while finishing plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
Chiarot was dropped to the third pair after playing the first four games alongside Jeff Petry on the second pairing. He showed good patience and vision in setting up Montreal's second goal. The 28-year-old blueliner held the puck along the boards, spotted Jonathan Drouin just off the bench, and delivered a pass to the tape of the stick. Through five games, Chiarot has two points (one goal, one assist) with a team-high 14 hits and seven blocked shots.
