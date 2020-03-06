Chiarot had one shot, four hits and 14 minutes in penalties Thursday in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Chiarot was angry late in the game when he jumped the Lightning's Blake Coleman, picking up roughing and game misconduct penalties. He's not one to back away from the physical side of the game, but this action may have been due to frustration caused by a lopsided game. Chiarot has 59 PIM in 67 games, three minutes shy of the 62 he had in 2018-19.