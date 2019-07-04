Chiarot penned a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Habs on Thursday.

Chiarot is coming off a career season in which he set personal bests in goals (five), assists (15) and shots (111). The 27-year-old figures to be a mainstay on the Montreal blue line, which will set him up to hit the 20 point mark for a second straight year.

