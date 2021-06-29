Chiarot scored a goal and provided seven hits in Monday night's 5-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Chiarot found the perfect moment to score his first career playoff goal by opening the scoring for the Habs and cutting the Lightning lead to one with just minutes left in the first period. The Hamilton-native's goal was just his sixth playoff point of his career and first of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Habs will look to regroup for Wednesday night's Game 2 after allowing three unanswered goals following Chariots in the second to drop Game 1.