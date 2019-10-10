Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: First goal with new team
Chiarot scored one of his two shots and blocked a pair of shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo.
It was the first goal of the year for Chiarot, who signed with Montreal in the offseason after five full seasons in Winnipeg. Chiarot is a defensive-minded defenseman who amassed career highs in points (20) and goals (5) last season for the Jets. He will continue to fill that same role for the Habs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.