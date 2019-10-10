Chiarot scored one of his two shots and blocked a pair of shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo.

It was the first goal of the year for Chiarot, who signed with Montreal in the offseason after five full seasons in Winnipeg. Chiarot is a defensive-minded defenseman who amassed career highs in points (20) and goals (5) last season for the Jets. He will continue to fill that same role for the Habs.

