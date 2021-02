Chiarot notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Chiarot earned the secondary assist on Nick Suzuki's second-period tally. Offense isn't Chiarot's focus on the ice -- he has only five points through 20 contests this season. He's supplemented that with 48 shots on net, 39 hits, 33 blocked shots and 39 PIM, so he can provide a boost in formats that reward gritty play.