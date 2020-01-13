Play

Chiarot (lower body) will play in Monday's game versus the Flames, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Chiarot missed the last two games due to this injury, but he'll return to the top pairing alongside Shea Weber. The 28-year-old Chiarot has already accumulated a career-high seven goals this year, and he's added eight assists as well.

