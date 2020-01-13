Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Gearing up Monday
Chiarot (lower body) will play in Monday's game versus the Flames, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Chiarot missed the last two games due to this injury, but he'll return to the top pairing alongside Shea Weber. The 28-year-old Chiarot has already accumulated a career-high seven goals this year, and he's added eight assists as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.