Chiarot posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Chiarot had a shot attempt in the third period that Tomas Tatar was able to convert for the Canadiens' second goal on a rebound. The persistent effort from Tatar earned Chiarot his fourth point of the year. The 29-year-old blueliner has a goal, three helpers, 31 shots, 21 hits, 19 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 13 contests this season.