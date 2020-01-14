Chiarot (lower body) managed two shots on goal and three blocked shots in 24:11 during Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Chiarot missed two games, but returned with a large amount of playing time, which suggests it was just a minor injury. He's had a breakout season with seven goals, 15 points and 93 shots through 45 contests. His ice time has jumped nearly five minutes since last season (18:37 per game in 2018-19, 23:31 entering Monday this year), which has helped his production across the board.