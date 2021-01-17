Chiarot had three hits and two shots on net over a team-high 23:04 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Chiarot, who finished second on the team with 152 hits in 2019-20, has started the current season as a top hitter. He's recorded seven hits through the first two games, tying him with Nick Suzuki and Joel Edmundson. He lines up on the top pair with Shea Weber, so Chiarot should routinely receive in the neighborhood of 22 to 23 minutes of ice time per game. That will give him the opportunity to build counting stats like hits and blocks.