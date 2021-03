Chiarot will not return to Wednesday's game after a fight with the Canucks' J.T. Miller in the first period.

Chiarot appeared to injure a finger or hand in his first-period fight with Miller. With Chiarot out, the Canadiens will have to finish the contest with five defensemen. The severity of his injury is to be determined. The Canadiens are back in action Thursday versus the Flames, but Chiarot seems doubtful for that contest. Victor Mete would be the most likely to replace him in the lineup.