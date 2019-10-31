Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Leader in hits
Chiarot delivered five hits, blocked two shots and had a shot on net over 23:12 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Chiarot, who has returned to the second pair with Jeff Petry, has delivered multiple hits in eight of 12 games. His cumulative 30 body checks tops the Canadiens. He's also among the team's leaders with 17 blocked shots. In short, he's doing all the things a stay-at-home blueliner needs to do to maintain a nightly spot in the lineup.
