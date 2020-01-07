Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Lights lamp twice
Chiarot had two even-strength goals while seeing 20:13 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Chiarot lit the lamp twice in a game for the first time this season, collecting four points in his past 10 games. The 28-year-old is now up to seven goals and 15 points while averaging 23:38 per game through 43 games. Chiarot is on pace for his career-best season from a production perspective, even without seeing valuable power-play time this year.
